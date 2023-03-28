Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 3. The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 4. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin Publishing Group)
- Splash in Milford named number one top workplace
- With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
- MEPI continues fund applications, welcomes donations
- Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
- Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
- Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
- West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming
- Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled
- Mobile addiction treatment team marks one year treating opioid use disorder
- Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations