Abrahamic House in UAE houses a church, synagogue and mosque

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — On the shores of the Persian Gulf, a new complex houses a Catholic church, a Jewish synagogue and an Islamic mosque in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The Abrahamic Family House offers a concrete, marble and oak manifestation of the UAE's publicized push toward tolerance after hosting Pope Francis in 2019 and later diplomatically recognizing Israel in 2020. Worshippers have already prayed and communed at the site on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island, while the general public will be allowed in next month.