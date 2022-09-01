With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 12:05 p.m.
1 of11 Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses for photographers at the photo call of the film 'Bardo' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Alejandro G. Iñárritu left Mexico with his family on Sept. 1, 2001. They’d decided to move to Los Angeles for one year. But one turned into 21. In Los Angeles, Iñárritu’s filmmaking career flourished: He won five Oscars, two for directing and one for best picture, and worked with many of the top movie stars. But he longed for Mexico.
His new film “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” is both his return to his home country and a deeply personal (and utterly surreal) expression and interpretation of that longing. It’s having its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Thursday night, where it is among the competition titles.