Will Arnett dusts off his dad jokes for 'Lego Masters'

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Arnett’s playful sarcasm is serving him well these days as both the host of Fox’s “Lego Masters,” where his “dad jokes” kill, and on his podcast, ”Smartless,” where he banters with pals Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.
Teasing comes naturally to the actor, as does working with Legos. He’s been the voice of Batman in “The Lego Movie” franchise and is hosting and executive producing season two of “Lego Masters,” a reality brick building competition that premiered this week. With access to 5 million Legos, budding amateur architects put skills and creativity to the test, building motorized mini parade floats, an earthquake tower and demolition derby, while vying for a $100,000 prize.