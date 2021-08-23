When the music stops: Afghan 'happy place' falls silent ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 2:53 a.m.
FILE - In this May 11, 2010 file photo, a student learns to play the tabla at the Afghan National Institute of Music, ANIM, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A few years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001, and with Afghanistan still in ruins, Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melborne, Australia where he had sought asylum in the 90s, on a mission: to revive music in the country of his birth. The music school Sarmast founded was a unique experiment in inclusivity for the war-ravaged nation — with orphans and street kids in the student body.
A few years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001, and with Afghanistan still in ruins, Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melbourne, Australia, on a mission: to revive music in the country of his birth.
The school he founded was a unique experiment in inclusiveness for the war-ravaged nation — with orphans and street kids in the student body, it sought to bring a measure of joy back to Kabul. The Taliban had notoriously banned music.