WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended March 14th.

FICTION

1. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)

2. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. “Chain of Gold” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry)

6. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

8. “Fox in Socks" by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

2. “Get Out Of Your Own Way” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Pamela Dorman)

4. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

5. “The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)

6. “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (MCD)

8. “The MAGA Doctrine” by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)

9. “There's No Place Like Space" by Trish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)

2. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “Down and Dirty” by Kendall Ryann (Kendall Ryan)

4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

5. “U Is for Undertow” by Sue Grafton (Berkley)

6. “Creole Kingpin” by Meghan March (Meghan March)

7. “Maybe Swearing Will Help” by Lani Lynn Vale (Lani Lynn Vale)

8. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. “The Light We Lost” by Jill Santopolo (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell (William Morrow)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “End of Days” by Sylvia Browne and Lindsay Harrison (New American Library)

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. “The New Money Mission” by Beau Henderson (RichLife)

5. “Fear is Fuel” by Patrick J. Sweeney II (Rowman & Littlefield)

6. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “The Fifteen Percent” by Terry Giles (Skyhorse)

8. “Deadliest Enemy” by Michael T. Osterholm and Mark Olshakere (Little, Brown)

9. “Onions in the Stew” by Betty MacDonald (Harper Perennial)

10. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)