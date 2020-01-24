WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended January 18th.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “The Congerence of the Birds” by Ransom Riggs (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

6. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Grpahix)

10. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual” by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press)

2. “Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites” by Marlene Kock (Running Press)

3. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

4. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

5. “Tightrope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)

6. “Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery Publishing Group)

9. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. “Brain Wash” by David Perlmutter, Austin Perlmutter and Kristin Loberg (Little, Brown Spark)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Sweep With Me” by Ilona Andrews (NYLA)

2. “Securing Zoey” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

3. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

4. “The Last Sister” by Kendra Elliot (Montlake)

5. “The Fight for Forever” by Meghan March (Meghan March)

6. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. “Eye of the Needle” by Ken Follett (Penguin)

9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Sex and Other Shiny Objects” by Lauren Blakely (Little Dog)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Non Obvious Megatrends” by Rohit Bhargava (Ideapress)

2. “The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)

3. “Your Money or Your Life” by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez (Penguin)

4. “Running Against the Devil” by Rick Wilson (Drown Forum)—

5. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual” by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press)

7. “Uncanny Valley: A Memoir” by Anna Wiener (MCD)

8. “The Essential Mexican Restaurant Instant Pot Cookbook” by Deborah Schneider (Ten Speed)

9. “Tightrope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)

10. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)