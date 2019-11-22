WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 16th.

FICTION

1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Sisters First" by Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

10. "Dork Diaries" by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

NONFICTION

1. "Triggered" by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)

2. "With All Due Respect" by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin's Press)

3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

4. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

5. "The Plot Against the President" by Lee Smith (Center Street)

6. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. "It's All in Your Head" by Russ (Harper Design)

9. "Joy of Cooking" (2019 ed.) by Irma S. Rombauer et al. (Scribner)

10. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Lost Colony" by A.G. Riddle (Legion)

3. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

4. "The Gaurdians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Trying to Score" by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan Books)

6. "Special Delivery" by Lauren Blakely (Little Dog)

7. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. "The Fall of Legend" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

9. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House

10. "If You Say So" by Lani Lynn Vale (Lani Lynn Vale)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. "The Age Fix" by Anthony Youn and Eve Adamspon (Grand Central Life & Style)

3. "With All Due Respect" by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin's Press)

4. "Triggered" by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)

5. "Bellevue" by David M. Oshinsky (Doubleday)

6. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. "A Song for You" by Robyn Crawford (Dutton)

8. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

9. "The Cooking for One Cookbook: 100 Easy Recipes" by Cindy Kerschner (Rockridge)

10. "Love Worth Making" by Stephen Snyder (St. Martin's Press)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.