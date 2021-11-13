Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 8:48 p.m.
1 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country’s network of youth orchestras, will play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Nicolas Maduro Guerra, center, son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, takes part in an attempt to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System raise their instruments after they played a 12-minute Piotr's Slavic March Ilich Tchaikovsky to try and break a Guinness World Record, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece to try and break a Guinness World Record in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country network of youth orchestras, played at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country’s network of youth orchestras, will play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.
The musicians, all connected to the country’s network of youth orchestras, performed a roughly 10-minute Tchaikovsky piece outdoors under the watchful eyes of independent supervisors with the job of verifying that more than 8,097 instruments were playing simultaneously, which would break the current record. The country's music network, known as “El Sistema,” had hoped to gather 12,000 musicians.
Written By
REGINA GARCIA CANO