Utah nears new teen treatment rules Paris Hilton supported

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Legislation seeking to regulate Utah's troubled teen industry has gained final approval in the House and is headed to the governor for consideration, weeks after Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill.

The proposal would require more government oversight of youth residential treatment centers and documentation for when they use restraints. It would also prohibit treatment centers from using sedation or mechanical restraints without prior authorization. The bill passed the state House on Tuesday.