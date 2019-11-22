United Way of Milford hosts Candyland on Evergreen holiday event

Candyland on Evergreen, featuring photos with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-6:30 p.m., at United Way of Milford. Candyland on Evergreen, featuring photos with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-6:30 p.m., at United Way of Milford. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close United Way of Milford hosts Candyland on Evergreen holiday event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Candyland on Evergreen, featuring photos with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-6:30 p.m., at United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave., Milford. Santa arrives at 12:30 p.m.

The event also includes face painting, a bounce house, sleigh rides, Evergreen forest, food trucks, and music by the Foran and Law music departments. Attendees can take a stroll through Candy Land.

Admission is $5.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=111131.