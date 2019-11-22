https://www.milfordmirror.com/entertainment/article/United-Way-of-Milford-hosts-Candyland-on-14856167.php
United Way of Milford hosts Candyland on Evergreen holiday event
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Candyland on Evergreen, featuring photos with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-6:30 p.m., at United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave., Milford. Santa arrives at 12:30 p.m.
The event also includes face painting, a bounce house, sleigh rides, Evergreen forest, food trucks, and music by the Foran and Law music departments. Attendees can take a stroll through Candy Land.
Admission is $5.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=111131.
