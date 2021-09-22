Under Taliban, thriving Afghan music scene heads to silence BERNAT ARMANGUE, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 10:39 a.m.
1 of14 An Afghan musician poses for a portrait with his rubab in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Dairas, or tambourines, piled up in a shop in Kabul’s Old City, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Afghan luthier Mohammad Ibrahim Afzali holds a bucket with pieces of a broken harmonium inside his workshop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. In mid-August, he put away his tools, broke the instruments left in the workshop and closed down. Now the 61-year-old sells chips and snacks to help feed his family of 13. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Two men plug a TV in the empty fashion clothing shop owned by Afghan pop-star singer Aryana Sayeed, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Sayeed decided to leave Afghanistan the day the Taliban took over Kabul. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 An Afghan singer looks out a window in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Lights shine at a no longer operative Karaoke hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. Some karaoke parlors have closed. Others still open face harassment. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 An Afghan musician poses for a portrait with his dilruba in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Disassembled beat instruments sit in one of the rooms of a musician in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 An Afghan musician plays the harmonium during a portrait in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. About a month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet. The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is starting to go quiet.
The last time that the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. So far this time, the government set up by the Taliban hasn’t taken that step officially. But already, musicians are afraid a ban will come, and some Taliban fighters on the ground have started enforcing rules on their own, harassing musicians and music venues.
Written By
BERNAT ARMANGUE