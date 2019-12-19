USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

8. "Guts" by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

9. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)

10. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Strange Planet"" by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

12. "Harry Potter ad the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

13. “The Unofficial Harry Potter Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

14. “A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publlishing)

15. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Suess (Random House)

16. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

17. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

18. “Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

19. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Dell)

20. “Little Blue Truck's Christmas" by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

21. “Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

22. "Guinness Book of World Records 2020" by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

23. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

24. “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" by America's Test Kitchen (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky)

25. “Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

