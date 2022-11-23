US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cThe Light We Carry\u201d by Michelle Obama (Crown) 2. \u201cIt Starts With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. \u201cFaith Still Moves Mountains\u201d by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books) 4. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 5. \u201cA Light in the Flame\u201d by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press) 6. \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper ?\u2013verl\u00f6de\u201d by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 7. \u201cThe Lost Metal\u201d by Brandon Sanderson (Tor) 8. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 9. \u201cSo Help Me God\u201d by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster) 10. \u201cDesert Star\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 11. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 13. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 14. \u201cFriends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing\u201d by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books) 15. \u201cUgly Love\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 16. \u201cLessons in Chemistry\u201d by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) 17. \u201cGo-To Dinners\u201d by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter) 18. \u201cHow the Grinch Stole Christmas\u201d by Dr. Seuss ( Random House) 19. \u201cNo Plan B\u201d by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte) 20. \u201cGoing Rogue\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books) 21. \u201cReminders of Him\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Avery) 22. \u201cNovember 9\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 23. \u201cSmitten Kitchen Keepers\u201d by Deb Perelman (Knopf) 24. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 25. \u201cTriple Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)