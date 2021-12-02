US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cGo Tell the Bees That I Am Gone\u201d by Diana Gabaldon (Dell) 2. \u201cThe Becoming\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press) 3. \u201cThe Real Anthony Fauci\u201d by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing) 4. \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot\u201d by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 5. \u201cFear No Evil\u201d by James Patterson (Little, Brown) 6. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 7. \u201cCytonic\u201d by Brandon Sanderson (Delacorte) 8. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cFlying Angels\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 10. \u201cThe Christmas Pig\u201d by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic) 11. \u201cThrone of Glass eBook Bundle\u201d by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury YA) 12. \u201cWill\u201d by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin Press) 13. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 14. \u201cAll American Christmas\u201d by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books) 15. \u201cDune\u201d by Frank Herbert (Ace) 16. \u201cThe Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!\u201d by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks) 17. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 18. \u201cMercy\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 19. \u201cThe 1619 Project\u201d by Nikole Hannah-Jones, (One World) 20. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 21. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 22. \u201cHow the Grinch Stole Christmas\u201d by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 23. \u201cThe Christmas Promise\u201d by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery Books) 24. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 25. \u201cThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)