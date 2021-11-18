US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Will" by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin Press)

4. “Never” by Ken Follett (Viking)

5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

9. “The Dawn of Everything” by David Graeber and David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

10. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

11. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

13. “Dark Tarot” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

14. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

15. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

16. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

17. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

18. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

20. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

21. “Guinness World Records 2022” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

22. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

23. “Little Blue Truck's Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

24. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

25. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)