US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

4. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery Books)

5. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street Books)

8. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)

9. “The Coast-to Coast Murders” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

10. “Securing Kalee” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

11. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

12. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold Editions)

13. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Miles (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

15. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co. )

16. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

17. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

18. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)

19. “Don't Lie to Me” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

20. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

21. “The Good Fight” by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne)

23. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

24. “Notorious RBG” by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik (Dey Street Books)

25. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)