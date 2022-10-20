US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cLong Shadows" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 2. \u201cLore Olympus, Vol. 3" by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds) 3. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 4. \u201cThe Maze" by Nelson DeMille (Scribner) 5. \u201cDreamland\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) 6. \u201cMad Honey\u201d by Picoult\/Boylan (Ballantine) 7. \u201cThe High Notes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 8. \u201cRighteous Prey\u201d by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 9. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. \u201cOur Missing Hearts\u201d by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) 11. \u201cRed, White & Royal Blue (collector\u2019s ed.)" by Casey McQuiston (Griffin) 12. \u201cDark Whisper" by Christine Feehan (Berkley) 13. \u201cDistant Thunder" by Stuart Woods (Putnam) 14. \u201cBlowback\u201d by Patterson\/DuBois (Little, Brown) 15. \u201cThe Winners\u201d by Fredrik Backman (Atria) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cConfidence Man\u201d by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press) 2. \u201cI\u2019m Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) 3. \u201cMedical Medium Brain Saver" by Anthony William (Hay House) 4. \u201cMedical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes" by Anthony William (Hay House) 5. \u201cKilling the Legends\u201d by O\u2019Reilly\/Dugard (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 6. \u201cUp Close and All In" by John Mack (Simon Element) 7. \u201cThe World of the End\u201d by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson) 8. \u201cLive Wire" by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street) 9. \u201cLighter\u201d by Yung Pueblo (Harmony) 10. \u201cThe Book of Boundaries" by Melissa Urban (Dial) 11. \u201cHold the Line" by Fanone\/Shiffman (Atria) 12. \u201cDown and Out in Paradise" by Charles Leerhsen (Simon & Schuster) 13. \u201cRevenge" by Michael Cohen (Melville House) 14. \u201cThe Brain-Friendly Workplace" by Friederike Fabritius (Rowman & Littlefield) 15. \u201cThe Big Bang Theory" by Jessica Radloff (Grand Central) MASS MARKET PAPERBACK 1. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Vintage) 2. \u201cFlying Angels" by Danielle Steel (Dell) 3. \u201cThe Coast-to-Coast Murders\u201d by Patterson\/Barker (Grand Central Publishing) 4. \u201cA Christmas Promise" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s) 5. \u201cRich Dad Poor Dad\u201d by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata) 6. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in)" by Delia Owens (Putnam) 7. \u201cRiding the Nightmare\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 8. \u201cVoice of Fear" by Heather Graham (Mira) 9. \u201cChristmas Eve Cowboy\u201d by Palmer\/Pearce\/Fossen (Zebra) 10. \u201cAfter the Bite" by Lynsay Sands (Avon) 11. \u201cDear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 12. \u201cMarried in Texas\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 13. \u201cImagine Us\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 14. \u201cThe Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) 15. \u201cDark Tarot" by Christine Feehan (Berkley) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cVerity\u2033 by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. \u201cReminders of Him\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) 3. \u201cMaybe Now\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 4. \u201cKaiju No. 8, Vol. 4" by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz) 5. \u201cThings We Never Got Over\u201d by Lucy Score (Bloom) 6. \u201cLore Olympus, Vol. 3" by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds) 7. \u201cMy Hero Academia, Vol. 32\u201d by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz) 8. \u201cLove on the Brain\u201d by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 9. \u201cDandadan, Vol. 1" by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz) 10. \u201cThese Silent Woods\u201d by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur) 11. \u201cCloud Cuckoo Land\u201d by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 12. \u201cA Court of Silver Flames\u201d by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury) 13. \u201cKomi Can\u2019t Communicate, Vol. 21" by Tomohito Oda (Viz) 14. \u201cBook Lovers\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 15. \u201cThe Love Prescription" by Gottman\/Gottman (Penguin Life)