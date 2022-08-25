US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

2. “The Challenge” by Sandra Brown ( Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Overkill” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

9. “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis (Random House Worlds)

10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

11. “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

12. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

13. “Heat 2” by Mann/Gardiner (William Morrow)

14. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

15. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “America, a Redemption Story” by Tim Scott (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Diana, William, and Harry” by Patterson/Mooney (Little, Brown)

5. “Political Prisoner” by Paul Manafort ( Skyhorse)

6. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

7. “For You When I Am Gone” by Steve Leder (Avery)

8. “Flip-Flops and Fortunes” by Brady Johns (Benbella/Holt)

9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

10. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

12. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

13. “Life on the Mississippi” by Rinker Buck (Avid Reader)

14. “The Price of Time” by Edward Chancellor (Atlantic Monthly)

15. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

5. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. “From Dusk to Dawn” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. “Blue Skies” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Measure of a Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

13. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Pocket)

14. “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham (Mira)

15. “Ready for Romance” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 17” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Definitive Word Search, Vol. 1” (Thunder Bay)

6. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 3” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

7. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

11. “My Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 6” by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga)

12. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 15" by Aidairo (Yen)

13. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

14. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)