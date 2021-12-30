US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Perry (S&S/St. Martin's Press)

12. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Deserter” by Junji Ito (Viz)

15. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

4. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

9. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

11. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

12. “The Autobiography of Nikola Tesla and Other Works” by Nikola Tesla (Canterbury Classics)

13. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

14. “Renegades” by Obama/Springsteen (Crown)

15. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (threshold)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Winter Weddings” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. “Little Lies” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

8. “Texarkana” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

11. “Snowfall in Cold Creek” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

12. “Left to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

13. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

14. “Autumn Nights” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. “Murder of Innocence” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

6. “The Ultimate Bathroom Reader” by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

7. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8. “The House of Gucci” (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House)

9. “Heaven Official’s Blessing” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

10. “Blood of Elves” (movie tie-in) by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

11. “My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

12. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)