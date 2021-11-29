US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. \u201cMercy\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 3. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 4. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 6. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 7. \u201cBetter Off Dead\u201d by Child\/Child (Delacorte) 8. \u201cClive Cussler's The Devil's Sea\u201d by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 9. \u201cGame On\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria) 10. \u201cBilly Summers\u201d by Stephen King ( Scribner) 11. \u201cNever\u201d by Ken Follett (Viking) 12. \u201cTom Clancy: Chain of Command\u201d by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 13. \u201cStar Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil\u201d by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey) 14. \u201cCloud Cuckoo Land\u201d by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 15. \u201cThe Last thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cThe 1619 Project\u201d by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) 2. \u201cAll American Christmas\u201d by Campos-Duffy\/Duffy (Broadside) 3. \u201cThe Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!\u201d by Ree Drummond (William Morrow) 4. \u201cWill\u201d by Will Smith (Penguin Press) 5. \u201cGet Untamed: The Journal\u201d by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter) 6. \u201cBetrayal\u201d by Jonathan Karl (Dutton) 7. \u201cThe Storyteller\u201d by Dave Grohl (Dey Street) 8. \u201cThe President and the Freedom Fighter\u201d by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) 9. \u201cGuinness World Records 2022\u201d (Guinness World Records) 10. \u201cThe Lyrics\u201d by Paul McCartney (Liveright) 11. \u201cJesus Listens\u201d by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) 12. \u201cWelcome to Dunder Mifflin\u201d by Baumgartner\/Silverman (Custom House) 13. \u201cThe Dawn of Everything\u201d by David Graeber (FSG) 14. \u201cThe Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook\u201d by Victoria Rosenthal (Insight) 15. \u201cThe Midwest Survival Guide\u201d by Charlie Berens (William Morrow) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cAll That Glitters\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 2. \u201cFortune and Glory\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Pocket) 3. \u201cThe Perfect Christmas\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 4. \u201cTom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon\u201d by Marc Cameron (Berkley) 5. \u201cThe 19th Christmas\u201d by Patterson\/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing) 6. \u201cThe Law of Innocence\u201d by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing) 7. \u201cJingle All the Way\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 8. \u201cThe Silent Wife\u201d by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow) 9. \u201cChristmas at Holiday House\u201d by Raeanne Thayne (HQN) 10. \u201cMurder of Innocence\u201d by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing) 11. \u201cThe Brightest Star\u201d by Fern Michaels (Zebra) 12. \u201cA Death Valley Christmas\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 13. \u201cAutumn Nights\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 14. \u201cWhen All Hell Broke Loose\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 15. \u201cSerpentine\u201d by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cOperation Joktan\u201d by Tsafati\/Yohn (Harvest Prophecy) 2. \u201cSolo Leveling, Vol. 3\u201d by Chugong\/Dubu (Yen) 3. \u201cThe Love Hypothesis\u201d by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 4. \u201cThe Christmas Bookshop\u201d by Jenny Colgan (William Morrow) 5. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 6. \u201cThe House of Gucci\u201d (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House)T 7. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 8. \u201cThree Women Disappear\u201d by Patterson\/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cToilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 11\u201d by Aidairo (Yen) 10. \u201cThe Searcher\u201d by Tana French (Penguin) 11. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201c2 Sisters Detective Agency\u201d by Patterson\/Fox (Grand Central Publishing) 13. \u201cLore Olympus, Vol 1\u201d by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey) 14. \u201cDemon Slayer\u201d (complete box set) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz) 15. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)