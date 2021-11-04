US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

9. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

12. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)

15. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. "D&D: Fizban's Treasury of Dragons (Wizards of the Coast)

4. “Going There” by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)

5. “Renegades” by Obama/Springsteen (Crown)

6. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Levy/Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)

7. “Cravings: All Together" by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Not All Diamonds and Rose’” by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)

9. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

10. “Hip-Hop” by Serrano/Torres (Twelve)

11. “Rise and Run” by Flanagan/Kopecky (Rodale)

12. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

13. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)

14. “The Book of Mac” by Donna-Claire Chesman (Permuted Press)

15. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “An Amish Flower Farm” by Mindy Steele (Hallmark)

3. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

4. “A Death Valley Christmas” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Yukon Justice” by Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

11. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Hell for Breakfast” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

15. “A Virgin River Christmas” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigree)

2. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

3. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

4. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "St. Joseph Sunday Missal (Catholic Book Publishing)

12. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

13. “The God of the Garden” by Andrew Peterson (B&H)

14. “Best Colleges 2022” (U.S. News & World Report)

15. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)