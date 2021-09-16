US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cBeautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (FSG) 2. \u201cForgotten in Death\u201d by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press) 3. \u201cBilly Summers\u201d by Stephen King ( Scribner) 4. \u201cA Slow Fire Burning\u201d by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) 5. \u201cBatman\/Fortnite: Zero Point\u201d by Gage\/Brown (DC) 6. \u201cMatrix\u201d by Lauren Groff (Riverhead) 7. \u201cThe Last Thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 8. \u201cThe Noise\u201d by Patterson\/Barker (Little, Brown) 9. \u201cThe Madness of Crowds\u201d by Louise Penny (Minotaur) 10. \u201cThe Midnight Library\u201d by Matt Haig (Viking) 11. \u201cThe Night She Disappeared\u201d by Lisa Jewell (Atria) 12. \u201cComplications\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 13. \u201cThe Paper Palace\u201d by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 14. \u201cMalibu Rising\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 15. \u201cBloodless\u201d by Preston\/Child (Grand Central Publishing) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cAmerican Marxism\u201d by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) 2. \u201cThe American Experiment\u201d by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster) 3. \u201cThis Bright Future" by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster) 4. \u201cCountdown bin Laden\u201d by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader) 5. \u201cThe Long Slide\u201d by Tucker Carlson (Threshold) 6. \u201cThe Perfect Day to Boss Up\u201d by Rick Ross (Hanover Square) 7. \u201cThe Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook\u201d by Laidlaw\/Hall\/Revenson (Insight) 8. \u201cDeclutter Like a Mother\u201d by Allie Caxazza (Thomas Nelson) 9. \u201cBeautiful Country\u201d by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday) 10. \u201cWhat Happened to You?\u201d by Perry\/Winfrey (Flatiron\/Oprah) 11. \u201cForever Young\u201d by Hayley Mills (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cReset\u201d by Johnny C. Taylor (Public Affairs) 13. \u201cRemarkable\u201d by David Kronfeld (BenBella\/Holt) 14. \u201cThe Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook\u201d by Bridget Thoreson (Ulysses) 15. \u201cOrdinary Heroes\u201d by Joseph Pfeifer (Portfolio) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cWalk the Wire\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 2. \u201cHidden\u201d by Fern Michaels (Zebra) 3. \u201cA Country Affair\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 4. \u201cTexas Outlaw\u201d by Patterson\/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cMaple Leaf Harvest\u201d by Catherine Anderson (Berkley) 6. \u201cRoyal\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 7. \u201cKeeping Secrets\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 8. \u201cMarauder\u201d by Cussler\/Morrison (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 9. \u201cFaithless in Death\u201d by J.D. Robb ( St. Martin\u2019s Press) 10. \u201cA Time for Mercy\u201d by John Grisham (Dell) 11. \u201cVince Flynn: Total Power\u201d by Kyle Mills (Pocket) 12. \u201cYou Betrayed Me\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 13. \u201cBlindside\u201d by Patterson\/Born (Grand Central Publishing) 14. \u201cWoodrose Mountain\u201d by RaeAnne thayne (HQN) 15. \u201cDark Song\u201d by Christine Feehan (Berkley) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cMy Hero Academia, Vol. 29\u201d by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz) 2. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 3. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 4. \u201cThe Return\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cThe Sisters of Auschwitz\u201d by Roxane van Iperan (Harper) 6. \u201cThe Book of Two Ways\u201d by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) 7. \u201cDragon Ball Super, Vol. 14\u201d by Toriyama\/Toyotarou (Viz) 8. \u201cThe Guest List\u201d by Lucy Foley (William Morrow) 9. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon) 10. \u201cElijah\u201d by Priscilla Shirer (Lifeway) 11. \u201cThe Essential Oils Apothecary\u201d by Zielinski\/Zielinski (Rodale) 12. \u201cDeliver Us from Evil\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 13. \u201cThe Butterfly House\u201d by Katrine Engberg (Scout) 14. \u201c1st Case\u201d by Patterson\/Tebbetts (Grand Central Publishing) 15. \u201cChainsaw Man, Vol. 4\u201d by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz) ___