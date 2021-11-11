Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards NARDOS HAILE, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 2:49 p.m.
Law Roach, left, and Zendaya attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Ciara attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Tom Ford attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Drew Barrymore, left, and Christian Siriano attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
10 of21 Anya Taylor-Joy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision Show More Show Less
11 of21 Anya Taylor-Joy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Anya Taylor-Joy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision Show More Show Less
Emily Ratajkowski attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Rachel Zegler attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
A$AP Ferg, left, and Dapper Dan attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
Vera Wang, left, and Zendaya attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.
20 of21 Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision Show More Show Less
21 of21
NEW YORK (AP) — Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for BODE took top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, leading a young and diverse slate of honorees on fashion's big night.
Rogers, 27, whose bold purple ensemble was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration, won for womenswear and Bode-Aujla for menswear at the glittery ceremony — the fashion industry's version of the Oscars — which was held in person Wednesday night after a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.