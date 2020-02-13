Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of February 12, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $6,719,086; $130.45.

2. Elton John; $3,281,046; $141.53.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,114,177; $165.49.

4. Post Malone; $1,732,321; $114.60.

5. Cher; $1,727,214; $130.67.

6. Little Mix; $1,725,453; $59.50.

7. Tool; $1,505,759; $108.17.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,495,000; $98.73.

9. André Rieu; $1,418,149; $86.91.

10. Shawn Mendes; $1,251,018; $70.28.

11. Michael Bublé; $1,214,470; $105.11.

12. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.

13. Bad Bunny; $1,081,567; $90.02.

14. Chris Stapleton; $1,035,842; $83.71.

15. The Black Keys; $971,193; $104.43.

16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $946,389; $64.67.

17. Twenty One Pilots; $815,543; $73.46.

18. Scorpions; $783,253; $94.40.

19. Jerry Seinfeld; $629,028; $120.16.

20. The World of Hans Zimmer; $578,266; $68.20.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___