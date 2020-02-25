https://www.milfordmirror.com/entertainment/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-15082937.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ford v Ferrari
2. Jojo Rabbit
3. Parasite
4. Frozen II
5. Midway
6. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
7. 21 Bridges
8. Joker
9. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
10. Knives Out
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. What We Do In the Shadows
2. Snowpiercer
3. Call Me By Your Name
4. The Lighthouse (2019)
5. Force Majeure
6. General Magic
7. Code 8
8. The Rise of Jordan Peterson
9. After Midnight
10. Midsommar
