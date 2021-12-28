The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. Migraine by Maria Konnikova, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD - foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. American Girl by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

4. The Widow by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

6. The Judge’s List by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)

7. The One Night by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Laurie West (Brilliance Audio)

8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

9. There’s Something About Merry by Codi Hall, performed by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Audible Originals)

10. The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)