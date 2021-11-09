The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Going There by Katie Couric, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

5. In Trump Time by Peter Navarro, narrated by the author Peter Navarro (All Seasons Press)

6. The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)

7. Both/And by Huma Abedin, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Guilty by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, peformed by John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Audible Originals)

3. Game On by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Reaper by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

5. The Judge’s List by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)

6. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

7. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Katherine Kellgren, Euan Morton and Simon Vance (Macmillan Audio)

8. Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, narrated by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davies, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Josh Hopkins (HarperAudio)

9. Better Off Dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

10. The Keeper of Happy Endings by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse (Brilliance Audio)