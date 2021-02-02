The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Just as I Am by Cicely Tyson and Michelle Burford, narrated by Cicely Tyson, Viola Davis and Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Worthy Project by Meadow DeVor, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, MD, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The History of Sketch Comedy by Keegan-Michael Key, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

10. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, narrated by Robin Miles (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Prodigal Son by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

2. Stop at Nothing by Michael Ledwidge, narrated by Neil Hellegers (Harlequin Audio)

3. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

4. The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)

5. The Two Towers by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

6. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Sarah Naughton and Katherine Littrell (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

9. The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

10. The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)