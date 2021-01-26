The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Decluttering at the Speed of Life by Dana K. White, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, narrated by Robin Miles (Random House Audio)

8. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Fast This Way by Dave Asprey, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

10. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, MD, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

2. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

3. When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Sarah Naughton and Katherine Littrell (Brilliance Audio)

4. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

5. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, narrated by Amy Landon (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

7. Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner, narrated by Hillary Huber (Brilliance Audio)

8. Dragon Blood – Omnibus by Lindsay Buroker, narrated by Caitlin Davies (Podium Audio)

9. Dispossession by Tayari Jones, performed by Gabrielle Union (Audible Originals)

10. Extinction Shadow by Nicholas Sansbury Smith and Anthony J. Melchiorri, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blue Heron Audio)