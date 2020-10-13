The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Fauci by Michael Specter, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)

2. Nothing Like I Imagined (Collection) by Mindy Kaling, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Immortality Key by Brian C. Muraresku, Graham Hancock (foreword), narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

6. Start Here by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Rage by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French, narrated by Roger Clark (Penguin Audio)

2. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan, narrated by Robbie Daymond (Listening Library)

4. Yard Work by David Koepp, narrated by Kevin Bacon (Audible Originals)

5. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

6. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Hold Your Breath by Wendy Walker, narrated by Dylan Baker (Audible Originals)

8. The Return by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Kyf Brewer (Hachette Audio)

9. Dracula by Bram Stoker, narrated by Alan Cumming, Tim Curry, Simon Vance, Katherine Kellgren, Susan Duerden, John Lee, Graeme Malcolm & Steven Crossley (Audible Studios)

10. Elsewhere by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Imani Parks, Josh Bloomberg, Brian Holden, Kevin T. Collins, Soneela Nankani, Alexander Cendese & Amanda Leigh Cobb (Brilliance Audio)