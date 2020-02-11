The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Apple Book charts for week ending February 9, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Open Book by Jessica Simpson - 9780062899989 - (Dey Street Books)

2. Golden in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250207210 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

3. Crooked River by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538747261 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Museum of Desire by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618539 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. American Dirt (Oprah's Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins - 9781250209771 - (Flatiron Books)

6. The Boy in the Photo by Nicole Trope - 9781786818645 - (Bookouture)

7. Irresistible by R.L. Mathewson - 9780998601755 - (R.L. Mathewson)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Child On Platform One by Gill Thompson - 9781472257994 - (Headline)

10. When You See Me by Lisa Gardner - 9781524745011 - (Penguin Publishing Group)