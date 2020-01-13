The list of nominees so far for the 92nd Academy Awards

The list so far of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker;” Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women;” Randy Newman, “Marriage Story;” Thomas Newman, “1917;” John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Costume design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabit, “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”

Animated short film: “Dcera (Daughter),” “Hair Love,” “Kitbull,” “Memorable,” “Sister,”

Live Action short film: “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club,” “The Neighbors’ Window,” “Saria,” “A Sister”

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards