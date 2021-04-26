The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites, reds, gold LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 12:55 a.m.
Maria Bakalova arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
61 of69 Lakeith Stanfield llega a una proyección de los Osca el lunes 26 de abril de 2021 en Londres. (Foto AP/Alberto Pezzali, Pool) Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
62 of69 Regina King llega a los Oscar el domingo 25 de abril de 2021 en Union Station en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less 63 of69
64 of69 Andra Day llega a los Oscar el domingo 25 de abril de 2021 en Union Station en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
65 of69 Emerald Fennell llega a los Oscar el domingo 25 de abril de 2021 en Union Station en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less 66 of69
67 of69 Regina King llega a los Oscar el domingo 25 de abril de 2021 en Union Station en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
68 of69 Emerald Fennell llega a los Oscar el domingo 25 de abril de 2021 en Union Station en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, Pool) Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
69 of69
NEW YORK (AP) — Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion.
There was a strong showing of reds as well, along with belly-baring midriffs, the latter including Zendaya in standout yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.