A hopeful pandemic note: Tanglewood music festival to resume WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 12:52 p.m.
If you're a fan of classical music, this is music to your ears: One of the nation's premier summer festivals is coming back after the coronavirus pandemic silenced it for the first time since World War II.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that its 2021 outdoor season at Tanglewood, the acclaimed symphony’s summer home in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, will feature a return to live, in-person concerts from July 9 to Aug. 16.
