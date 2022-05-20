Spain's former king mulls 2nd visit amid swirling debate ASHIFA KASSAM, Associated Press May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 12:52 p.m.
1 of14 Spain's former King Juan Carlos, 2nd left, waves from a support launch that will accompany the Bribon yacht during a 'regatta' race between yachts in Sanxenxo, north western Spain, Friday, May 20, 2022. Spain's former King has returned to Spain for his first visit since leaving nearly two years ago amid a cloud of financial scandals. Lalo R. Villar/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, is planning to visit Spain again in June, the mayor of the northwestern town hosting the former monarch said Friday, signaling that the vigorous debate sparked by the former monarch's return is unlikely to fade soon.
Juan Carlos returned to the country on Thursday for his first visit since his abrupt departure nearly two years ago amid mounting financial scandals. Dozens of cheering supporters greeted the 84-year-old as he made his first public appearance on Friday in the town of Sanxenxo, where his yacht is taking part in a three-day regatta.