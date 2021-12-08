Serendipity strikes for Simon Rex as an adult-film antihero JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 2:48 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Rex, in town for the recent Gotham Awards, where he was nominated for outstanding lead performance in “Red Rocket,” was comparing today’s pandemic-scarred New York with the city he knew in the 1990s as a VJ on MTV.
“Times Square was like pimps and sex booths and then it became Disneyland. Now it feels kind of sketchy again and I kind of like it,” Rex says, smiling. “Maybe I shouldn’t say that.”