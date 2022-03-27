Jessica Chastain, Saniyya Sidney beam on Oscars red carpet LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 7:13 p.m.
1 of20 Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking in background is Steven Spielberg. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Chastain hit the Oscars red carpet in a purple and copper sparkle gown, while the 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look and her “King Richard” castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple Sunday.
Chastain's Gucci ombre look included a ruffle hem. The color of her hair, in a high ponytail, matched the burnished bodice of her gown perfectly. Nicole Kidman smooched with her husband, Keith Urban, in a subdued blue gray Armani Prive strapless column gown with a waist ruffle and train.