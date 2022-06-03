Royal family to attend service without Queen Elizabeth II DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 5:05 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP) Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP) Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain's royal family plan to attend a Friday church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, although the queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.
The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.