Review: Paul Verhoeven gives us nunsense with 'Benedetta'

Christmas is just around the corner and Paul Verhoeven has left a present for us during this hallowed season: A film with lesbian nuns, full-frontal nudity, tons of sex, Catholic hypocrisy and brutal self-flagellation. Happy birthday, Jesus!
“Benedetta” doesn't know if it's a searing indictment of religion, a horror flick, a thriller or an adult film. In the end, it doesn't matter. It hopes to shock us with things like a Virgin Mary wooden figurine repurposed into a sex toy, but, largely it just bores.