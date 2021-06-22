Review: In 'F9,' finding a new gear for ridiculousness JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 7:02 p.m.
1 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Michelle Rodriguez, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, left, and Vin Diesel in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel, from left, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Tyrese Gibson in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Universal Pictures via AP) Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows John Cena in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows John Cena, left, and Charlize Theron in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jordana Brewster, from left, Anna Sawai and Sung Kang in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Universal Pictures via AP) Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Universal Pictures via AP) Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, left, and Tyrese Gibson in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga." (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures via AP) Giles Keyte/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family.
With all due respect to Vin Diesel's Toretto clan, I must disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new nitro-injected realms of absurdity. If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are ridiculous big-screen ballets, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, that at their best are the right kind of stupid. More than family or cars, they're about the movies' whiz-bang capacity for ludicrous grandiosity — for stepping on the gas and leaving logic in the rearview.