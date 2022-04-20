Review: Broadbent, Mirren charm in art heist pic ‘The Duke’ JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 3:52 p.m.
1 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Jim Broadbent, left, and Helen Mirren in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Jim Broadbent in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Fionn Whitehead, left, and Jack Bandeira in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Jim Broadbent, background center, in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Jim Broadbent, center, in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Jim Broadbent in a scene from "The Duke." (Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics via AP) Nick Wall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
If you’re gonna face a jury for a crime you’ve already confessed to — and even explained how you did it — you’d better have something going for you besides a “not guilty” plea.
The real-life character of Britain's Kempton Bunton, an amiable sexagenarian taxi driver who was acquitted of stealing a national art treasure in 1961, definitely did. He had charm, he had wit, and he had a good story.
Written By
JOCELYN NOVECK