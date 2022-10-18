Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

What if, one day, your best friend decided that they didn’t want to be friends anymore? Not because of something that happened like a fight or some offense. You didn’t say something stupid while drunk. It’s not anything that can be apologized for or mended. It’s much worse than that. It’s just you.
Ask anyone it’s happened to: Short of the death of a loved one, there are few things as devastating. Not even the end of a romantic relationship can quite compare. Those, we mostly understand, can come and go. But a friend who doesn’t want to be around you anymore? It may sound like playground troubles, but whether it happens when you’re 8 or 80, that’s a wound that never really heals.