Queen's death renews interest in UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong, which for 156 years had lived under the British crown until its return to China in 1997.
So Tsz-him says he grew up with post boxes and coins bearing Elizabeth's face. "I used to feel the queen was a God-like ever-lasting figure,” said So, who purchased a commemorative silver coin that had been issued to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.