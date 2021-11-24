Q&A: Alana Haim lives out a Valley dream in ‘Licorice Pizza’

When Paul Thomas Anderson first mentioned to Alana Haim that he wanted to put her in a movie, she assumed it would be as an extra walking through the frame, or something. And she thought that would be pretty great.
They’d gotten to know one another’s families over the years. Anderson directed a few music videos for her and her sisters' band HAIM, and their mother also happened to be Anderson’s favorite art teacher when he was a young kid. But the ask meant even more than that. As a San Fernando Valley girl, there was no better chronicler of her home turf than PTA. “Boogie Nights” was the movie that made the Valley cool, she said.