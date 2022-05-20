Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CANNES, France (AP) — A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film's red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. Red was also painted on her legs and groin.