Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 10:44 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 11, 2021. Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17. The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations, telling the BBC in 2019 that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and that he had “no recollection” of meeting her. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE — Prince Andrew, foreground, walks in the procession ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 17, 2021. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave the green light Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Virginia Giuffre speaks during a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019. A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17.
Recently released documents show that the prince's legal team is seeking witness accounts from her husband, Robert Giuffre, and her psychologist, Judith Lightfoot, as part of the civil case filed in the U.S.