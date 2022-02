The Pantochino teen theatre is presenting “Bat Boy, The Musical” for three performances beginning Feb. 25, at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, building in downtown Milford.

Inspired by a supermarket tabloid story, this rock-infused contemporary musical comedy is written by Keith Farley, and Brian Flemming, with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe of the movie, “Legally Blonde.”

The story follows a half boy, and half bat creature that has been discovered in a West Virginia cave, and taught to act like a ‘normal’ boy.

Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow minded community, a struggle for acceptance ensues.

“This is a unique opportunity for our teen company members to learn a unique style of musical theatre,” the director of the play Bert Bernardi told Hearst Connecticut Media.

“It teaches tolerance, acceptance and compassion,” he said.

Sponsored by The Milford Bank, “Bat Boy, The Musical” features a cast of 27 young actors from Milford, Stratford, Orange, West Haven, East Haven, Trumbull, Shelton, Woodbridge, Ansonia, Branford, Seymour, Bethany, and Killingworth.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors, and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule that is matching that of professional summer theater.

The show has been cast, learned, and rehearsed in an immersive 10 rehearsals.

Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director, and Becki Arena as choreographer.

The show features set design by Von Del Mar, costumes by Jimmy Johansmeyer, lighting by Megan O’Brien, and sound by Tobias Peltier.

Sherri Alfonso serves as the stage manager.

“Bat Boy, The Musical” performances are Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m, Saturday Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.

The Milford Arts Council building with reduced seating capacity, is located at 40 Railroad Ave., in Milford.

Parking is free in train station lots of the Milford train station, at showtimes.

For more information and tickets, visit pantochino.com.

People, who are attending must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of each performance, at the door.

People must also wear masks that covers their noses, and mouths, during the show.