Pantochino brings Fosse master class to Milford

Lloyd Culbreath Lloyd Culbreath Photo: Rachel Neville. Photo: Rachel Neville. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pantochino brings Fosse master class to Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, will present a master class in the style of director Bob Fosse on Dec. 27, at 1 p.m., at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) on Railroad Avenue.

The two-hour class will be led by Lloyd Culbreath, a veteran Fosse dancer who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Currently, Culbreath is lead instructor for the Fosse Master Class Series sanctioned by the Verdon Fosse Estate. Lloyd’s Broadway credits include DANCIN’, Sophisticated Ladies, The Tap Dance Kid, Big Deal, National Tour of Sweet Charity, Honky Tonk Nights, Guys and Dolls, On The Town (assistant choreographer), Man of La Mancha (assistant choreographer), National Tour of Chicago (dance captain) and Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life.

Pantochino brings this class to Milford through the Verdon Fosse Legacy LLC, who’s mission is to promote, preserve, and protect the artistic and intellectual property of Bob Fosee and Gwen Verdon.

“We’re thrilled to offer this unique experience to area residents,” said producer Bert Bernardi. “The class is open to adults and teens (13 and up) of all levels of experience.”

Cost of the class is $50. Registration forms are available at pantochino.com/classes and must be received by Dec. 10.