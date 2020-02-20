Pantochino Teen Theatre presents ‘Pippin’ at the MAC

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the musical “Pippin” Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at the MAC (Milford Arts Council).

“Pippin” is about a prince who learns the true meaning of glory, love and war. The Tony-award winning 1972 musical features book by Roger O. Hirson with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, and the 2013 revival was directed by Diane Paulus.

The cast includes 29 young actors from Milford, Cromwell, Stratford, Orange, Fairfield, West Haven, Ansonia, Trumbull, Shelton, Trumbull, Woodbridge, Bethany, and Madison.

“We’re so excited to share this classic musical with our Teen Theatre actors,” said director Bert Bernardi. “The journey of Pippin resonates with our young actors eager to find their way and make their mark in the world”

Sponsored by The Milford Bank, the musical is produced through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI) in New York City.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional summer theatre companies. “Pippin” has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive nine rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Walter, choreographer. The design team includes Jimmy Johansmeyer (costumes), Tom Simpson (lighting), Von Del Mar (sets) and Sara Brown (sound).

More information is available at pantochino.com.